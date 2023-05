COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. — Ryan Kreidler had three hits and an RBI as he began a rehab stint with the West Michigan Whitecaps on Friday night in a 9-8 win.

Jace Jung homers in Whitecaps 9-8 win over Lake County

Tigers 17th rank prospect and starting pitcher Troy Melton made his Whitecaps debut but lasted just and inning and two thirds allowing a run and walking two while throwing 42 pitches, 25 for strikes.

Detroit's top prospect Jace Jung hit his fifth home run of the season.