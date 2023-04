COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. — Whitecaps pitcher Keider Montero struck out seven in four scoreless innings in a 2-0 win over Dayton that was shortened to 8 innings because of rain.

Austin Murr was 3-3 at the plate and drove in a run.

The same two teams play again on Friday at 6:35 p.m..