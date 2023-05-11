Justin Zimmer youth camp returns for third year

(FOX 17) — 5-year NFL veteran Justin Zimmer will be back at Greenville High School on Saturday June 10th to host his third annual youth football camp.

They have raised over $30,000 for For Goodness' Sake which is a non-profit that helps those in need.

They have also created the Pat Antcliff Memorial Scholarship named for a former Greenville volunteer coach who passed away.

The camps is all about fun and learning.

"I tell the coaches it doesn't really matter drills wise what we are doing especially for the little kids camp," Zimmer said. "We just want them to be outside, be active and have a lot of fun and that seems to be what they do the whole time. We take little breaks in between and the coaches are always gassed and the little kids are running around, tackling bags still while we are telling them to get water so they have a great time with that. And the older kids camp our main objective is to give them a few things that they can work on to help their football game that they can do on their own. I tell the coaches to give them some drills that you would do on the field, but also give them some things that you can do on your own at home that can help you improve at whatever position you might be playing."

Registration for the camp is open here.

It will remain open right up to the camp, but to guarantee a t-shirt in the correct size, registration will need to be complete by May 28th.