Justin Abdelkader returning to Griffins on professional tryout

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Muskegon native Justin Abdelkader has been signed to professional tryout by the Grand Rapids Griffins.

The 13-yard NHL veteran is trying to work his way back from injury.

"Very excited, good to be back here kind of where it all started," Abdelkader said. "It's been a little bit of a process since I got injured at the World Championships and I was hoping to be ready sooner."

Abdelkader last suited up with the Griffins in the 2009-2010 season before playing the next twelves year with the Red Wings.

He is expected to be in the lineup on Saturday night when Grand Rapids hosts the Milwaukee Admirals.