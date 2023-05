COMSTOCK, PARK — Tigers number two prospect Jace Jung had two more hits on Thursday, but the Whitecaps lost to the Lugnuts 4-2 at LMCU Ballpark.

Jace Jung stays hot, but Whitecaps fall to Lugnuts

Jung now has a hit in seven straight games with a .321 batting average and .424 on base percentage during the streak.

Relief pitcher Blake Holub tossed two scoreless innings and now has 10 scoreless appearances in 11 outings this season.

'Cpas and Lugnuts are scheduled to play again Friday at 11 a.m..