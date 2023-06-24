COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. — The West Michigan Whitecaps have sent several players up to double A Erie this season, but Tigers top prospect Jace Jung is not one of them.

Jung showing power at the plate in June

We are just short of a year since Jung was selected by Detroit 12th overall, and he has walked 60 times in 87 games as a pro, all with the Whitecaps.

Jung has really started to show some power hitting six home runs in the month of June so far and leading the Midwest League with 12 home runs this season.

"I would say I feel a little bit more confident in my plan going up there," Jung said. "Did a little bit of tweaking in Dayton with one of the hitting instructors and it seemed to be working for me a little bit more. Just getting a good pitch and putting a good swing on it is the main goal, just going out there with a plan everyday. I'm trying to hit the ball hard and it is working in my favor right now."

Whitecaps fall to Loons for 4th straight game

Jung hit his 12th home run Friday night in an 8-6 loss to Great Lakes.