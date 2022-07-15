Josh Crouch making the most of his opportunity with the Whitecaps

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. — Whitecaps catcher Josh Crouch has been hitting the ball well this season.

The Tigers 11th round draft pick last summer out of UCF extended his hitting streak to 11 games on Thursday night.

"I've done well just being able to trust the process," Crouch said. "I've come in and I have some things that they wanted me to work on and that I wanted to get better at and just knowing that it's not something that is going to happen in one day and just over the weeks be able to see myself not swing at certain pitches, take my walks and then do damage when I can."

Crouch owns a .310 batting average and an .843 OPS.

He has been batting in the middle in the of the 'Caps lineup and often serves as the team's designated hitter when he is not behind the plate.