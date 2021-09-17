Watch
Jason Terry, Grand Rapids Gold hold free youth clinic

The former NBA start instructed kids at clinic Thursday
FOX 17
Posted at 11:00 PM, Sep 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-16 23:00:42-04
New Grand Rapids Gold head coach and former NBA star Jason Terry was on hand to help run a free youth clinic in Grand Rapids put on by the G League franchise.

"We want to empower the youth let them have some hope that it maybe a basketball dream that they have and they can be successful," Terry said. "But more importantly it is about education, it is about being a good person. High character kids within society is what we are trying to produce here."

The Gold will begin their season in November.

