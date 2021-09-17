Jason Terry, Grand Rapids Gold hold free youth clinic

Gold host free youth clinic

New Grand Rapids Gold head coach and former NBA star Jason Terry was on hand to help run a free youth clinic in Grand Rapids put on by the G League franchise.

"We want to empower the youth let them have some hope that it maybe a basketball dream that they have and they can be successful," Terry said. "But more importantly it is about education, it is about being a good person. High character kids within society is what we are trying to produce here."

The Gold will begin their season in November.