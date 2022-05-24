Jake Holton uses plate discipline to ignite power surge

Jake Holton looks to continue power surge

Whitecaps first baseman Jake Holton regained his power last week in Fort Wayne.

The Tigers 10th round draft choice in 2019 hit five home runs in the six game series with the TinCaps.

He hit 14 home runs in his one season playing at Creighton University in 2019, so he has shown that power before.

"I love hitting a 3-0 home run, that's awesome," Holton said when asked if he had a favorite in the group from last week. "I think I had two 3-0 home runs and one 0-2, both those counts are pretty fun to hit home runs in, so I wouldn't say I have a single favorite, no."

Holton expects to continue to get the green light in 3-0 counts and West Michigan manager Brayan Pena plans to keep giving it to him.

"Oh, definitely I'm going to continue to give him the green light," Pena said. "He is one of those guys that he has a great plate discipline, we really believe and trust his confidence at the plate and especially in a hitters count and that is something that we have been working very hard. We trust his bat and we trust his commitment to be successful."

The Whitecaps open a six-game series with the first pace Dayton Dragon on Tuesday at LMCU Ballpark.