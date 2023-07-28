Jackson Jobe likes what he has sceen early on from Scott Harris regime

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. — Tigers first round pick in 2021, Jackson Jobe spent the first four months of the 2023 season rehabbing a back injury, not what he thought he was going to be doing.

Jackson Jobe "On Board" with Scott Harris' philosophies

After a successful 2022 season in the minor leagues, Jobe injured his back in a bullpen session in spring training.

After missing three months, Jobe made seven starts at Lakeland and now gets set to rejoins the Whitecaps, who he finished 2022 with.

"It was really tough, honestly," Jobe said about being out. "The day-to-day grind, I think it took about three or four months from the injury to get back here so it was a grind for sure, but I think mentally and physically I am stronger now because of it. I was trying my hardest everyday spending hours and hours each daytrying my best trying to get back as fast as I could because obviously seeing the boys play and seeing everybody else compete and me sitting in Lakeland is definitely not ideal."

A lot has changed in the Tigers organization has changed since Jobe last pitched in West Michiga.

The man that selected him, Al Avila, is no longer in charge, Scott Harris has taken over.

Jobe says he is happy with the changes he has seen at the top.

"I think it is still the same thing, go out there and compete," Jobe said. "He's (Harris) really on to us on dominating the zone and I've taken that onto the field this year and I think it has been going pretty well so I like all the philosophies so far. I think it changed more so of not trying to be too perfect with where I pitch and more so trusting the stuff and trusting the work I've done and going out there and just attacking guys which ends up reducing walks and stuff like that so I'm on board."

Jobe is scheduled to start in West Michigan on Saturday against Fort Wayne.