Joel Zumaya says he has been critical of the Tigers for the fans

Joel Zumaya was part of the Tigers organization when it went from 119 losses in 2003 to the World Series in 2006.

The former Whitecaps pitcher has been very critical of the Tigers front office, specifically general manager Al Avila recently on social media.

Wednesday, Zumaya signed autographs before the West Michigan's game against Fort Wayne and said he has seen what the success in 2006 meant to the fans and believes they deserve better now.

"It disappoints me now to see where it is and someone has to speak up," Zumaya said. "I'm just part of the organization, I'm just kind of sad that some of the older class and the older generation hasn't really spoken up and I'm glad that I've that been that guy to speak up for the state, for the people that are true fans. The old English means a lot for me, it changed my life, and that's why I'm doing it. And for Al, you know, Al knows what's up."

Joel Zumaya frustrated with Tigers season

He has seen the current bullpen preform well and not be rewarded, saying that he would have a hard time dealing with that.

"Those arms are great," Zumaya said about the current bullpen. "It's kind of sad that we can't produce runs for those arms. And me being a pitcher, if I would have been part of this team right now, I would have blown a gasket already. I would have publicly came out and had a team meeting and just let them know what my feelings are. Out there giving it my all, out there doing what we are supposed to be there for, working our tails of, I don't know, I feel like there is no effort right now, I feel bad for the pitching staff."