Hudsonville girl walks with idols Jessica and Nelly Korda during Meijer LPGA Classic practice round

BELMONT, Mich. — Sophia Howard admires LPGA Tour players Jessica and Nelly Korda.

Tuesday morning, the 14-year-old from Hudsonville got to walk with the Korda sisters during their practice round at Blythefield Country Club for the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give.

"It was awesome," Sophia said about her day on the course with Korda's. "I don’t think there is a word or words that really can describe what happened today. You would have had to have been in the moment because it was just so surreal that I am out here enjoying the game of golf with two idols that I have been looking up to.”

FOX 17 Sophia Howard LPGA

That sentiment seems to be shared by Korda's.

"Honestly, I think it is really inspiring to see her personality shine through and how motivated she is to play sports and interact with people, Jessica Korda said. "She's very spunky, very happy and it definitely rubs off on you."

Howard was born without a right hand and was connected with the Korda sisters through Dream On 3, which is an organization that makes dreams come true for kids with life-altering conditions.

Howard went to Bradenton, Florida in May to play golf with Korda sisters.

"It's good, I'm actually really impressed with her swing," Jessica Korda said about Sophia's golf game. "It just shows that if you put your mind to whatever you want, you can do just about everything."

"She also plays softball," Nelly Korda added. "I feel like it is a little bit of a similar action."

Sophia is headed for Battle Creek this weekend to play in a softball tournament but plans to be at the course on Thursday to follow the Korda's.

FOX 17 Sophia Howard LPGA

On Tuesday, Sophia and Jessica showed up to the course dressed very similarly.

They say that was not planned.

"Last time we saw each other at Concession, Adidas gave her a nice little swag bag," Jessica said. "I guess that happened to be one of the outfits, I did not know this, so that was funny."

"She had a navy jacket and navy pants on and I saw a pink shirt," Sophia added. "So I said we are kind of wearing the same color, she took her jacket off and then I said, oh look, we are matching."

FOX 17 Sophia Howard LPGA

Sophia follows the Korda's very closely each week on tour and knows that both come into this week playing good golf and could very well contend.

"I think their chances are really high if they are playing how they were today on the practice rounds and they just do their thing," Sophia said.