Herman Moore: Jared Goff is doing his part considering he doesn't have a go-to wide receiver

Goff is completing 70% of his passes this season
Tony Ding/AP
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) throws a pass in the second half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens in Detroit, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Tony Ding)
Posted at 6:35 PM, Sep 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-30 18:35:22-04
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff is not leading the league in any passing categories through three weeks, but doesn't mean he isn't performing well.

FOX 17's Zach Harig spoke with former Lions wide receiver Herman Moores who says that when you consider the lack of a number on wide receiver, Goff is doing just fine.

"I give him, not necessarily a pass, but you want to see him elevate them and the way he does that is through the conservative play," the 11-year Lions wide receiver said. "People are not going to like that, they are not going to want to see that but if he can put on those guys and he can make a player like (Kalif) Raymond make passes productive and come away with some opportunities there, then Jared Goff is doing his part. 93 percent passer rating, I don't think that's awful given what he's working with."

The Lions (0-3) play the Bears (1-2) in Chicago on Sunday at 1 p.m. on FOX 17.

