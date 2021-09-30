Herman Moore: Jared Goff is doing his part considering he doesn't have a go-to wide receiver

Herman Moore on Jared Goff

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff is not leading the league in any passing categories through three weeks, but doesn't mean he isn't performing well.

FOX 17's Zach Harig spoke with former Lions wide receiver Herman Moores who says that when you consider the lack of a number on wide receiver, Goff is doing just fine.

"I give him, not necessarily a pass, but you want to see him elevate them and the way he does that is through the conservative play," the 11-year Lions wide receiver said. "People are not going to like that, they are not going to want to see that but if he can put on those guys and he can make a player like (Kalif) Raymond make passes productive and come away with some opportunities there, then Jared Goff is doing his part. 93 percent passer rating, I don't think that's awful given what he's working with."

The Lions (0-3) play the Bears (1-2) in Chicago on Sunday at 1 p.m. on FOX 17.