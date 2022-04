Griffins 4, Monsters 2

Jonatan Berggren and Taro Hirose each scored a goal and had an assist as the Griffins beat the visiting Monsters 4-2 Wednesday night at Van Andel Arena.

Victor Brattstrom stopped 24 of the 26 shots he faced in net for Grand Rapids.

Dominic Shine continued his strong play with a goal making it ten in his last 13 games.

The Griffins are scheduled to host the Wild on Friday night.