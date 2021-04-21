Griffins Prospect Report: Chase Pearson

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Griffins center Chase Pearson grew up just outside Atlanta, Georgis at a time when the Thrashers were still in town.

"I went pretty much every week," Pearson said. "We had tickets through my dad's company so were able to go all the time which was nice for me. I would always root for the other team, but I saw all the stars like Crosby and all those guys growing up so it was cool.

Why did he root for the other team?

"Honestly, I don't know," Pearson said. "Just a stupid thing you did as a kid I just root against the home team for some reason."

Chase's dad, Scott, played in the NHL for 12 seasons with Maple Leafs, Nordiques, Oilers and Sabres.

"I think that he has been instrumental," Chase said about his father. "He gives me feedback after every game. Let's me know what I did well, what he thinks I can improve on so it has been helpful to build on that as I've gotten older and take more of what he says to value to access my game as well."

Chase played collegiality at Maine where he was team captain and led the Black Bears in goals scored two years ago as a junior.

It's a great place to play hockey and enjoy the outdoors in the summer months.

"The whole coastline there is beautiful," Pearson said. "Obviously I was there within the worst months because I am there for the entire winter time playing but my favorite thing was the hockey I am biased towards that but the state is beautiful in the summer time, the National Park and everything there is a lot to do there outdoors at least."

Chase was selected by the Detroit Red Wings in the fourth round of the 2015 draft.

He's scored five goals and has five assists through 16 games with the Griffins this season.

"Continue to play the same way and I thought I've taken strides forward from last season even," Pearson said about his play. "But continue to be good in the face off circle and I think overall around the net I think I need to get better. There is obviously areas to improve as far as skating and stuff that can always be worked on but my net front play is something that I will be working on going forward."