Grand Rapids Pass FC to have women's semi-pro team this summer

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Pass FC announced a women's semi-professional soccer team starting this summer playing in the United Women's Soccer League (UWS). Pass FC will be the only team from West Michigan to play in the UWS. Pass FC will play in the Great Lakes conference along with Michigan Jaguars, Michigan Stars, Michigan Hawks, Nationals SC, Livonia City, and more.

The team is looking to have a local roster of college athletes, recent graduates, and professional athletes holding an open tryout on Sunday, March 10th from 1:30-3:30 p.m.

“We are excited to use this venture to inspire local female soccer players and provide a pathway for these athletes to continue playing the game and competing at a high level,” TJ VanSlooten, coaching director at PASS FC, said in a release to FOX 17. “After a highly successful debut year with our men’s semi-pro team, we are proud to now be offering opportunities for both men and women in Grand Rapids to continue pursuing their soccer ambitions.”

Pass FC is a Grand Rapids based soccer club that focuses on youth soccer teams with over 400 athletes in the program.