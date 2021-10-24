Grand Rapids Gold select NBA veteran Lance Stephenson in G League Draft

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Gold made quite the splash on Saturday with the selection of NBA veteran Lance Stephenson in the first round of the NBA G League Draft.

Stephenson, who last played in the NBA in the 2018-19 season with the Los Angeles Lakers, appeared in 508 games in his career and is hopeful for a second chance in the league.

The 31-year-old most notably helped lead the Indiana Pacers to two Eastern Conference Finals appearances from 2010-14.

The Gold also selected former Duke Blue Devil and point guard Trevon Duval in the second round and former Drexel guard Trevor John in the third round.