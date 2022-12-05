Grand Rapids gets first franchise in new professional volleyball league

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Professional volleyball in America was announced last month.

Today the Pro Volleyball Federation has its first franchise and it's in Grand Rapids.

"It's amazing, it's an amazing sport." Pro Volleyball Federation CEO Jen Spicher said. "It's probable the one sport that doesn't take a back seat to the men's. It's exciting, these women are beautiful, they are smart, they are athletic."

Volleyball players at the highest levels have been forced over seas to continue playing after college, that will now change.

"It's the exact right thing at the exact right time, "Former Team USA volleyball player Jenna Rosenthal said. "We can inspire the next generation of volleyball players to see something beyond just playing for your college. You can continue to follow your dreams like the NBA, like the MLB, like the NFL. It is our time and it's our place and I think women's volleyball is the sport to take us there."

"We have needed a league like this forever," former Florida State women's volleyball coach Dr. Cecile Reynaud said. "I've been in volleyball my whole life and to have the first league city announced in Grand Rapids I think is very special. I think we are going to set the work on fire today once we get this announcement, you are going to see and explosion across the country."

DP FOX Sports, which owns and operates the Grand Rapids Griffins, will run the organization which will hold a name the team contest open to the public that is expected to happen in the next few weeks.

The team will play its home games at Van Andel Arena.

"Volleyball is big in the Midwest, it's big in West Michigan," Scott Gorsline, Vice President of DP FOX Sports said. "We have great high school, club, college programs, the Big Ten is massive and centered kind of right here, so I think there is a huge opportunity that has been untapped, and we are going to bring it to them."

While Grand Rapids is the first franchise, the league is hoping to have eight by the time they begin play in February 2024. CEO Jen Spicher says there has been plenty of interest throughout the country and they expect to have announcements of at least two more franchises before Christmas.