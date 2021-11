GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Gold played their first home game on Tuesday and beat The Motor City Cruise 96-94.

Davon Reed led GR with 23 points and 9 rebounds and Giorgo Bezhanishvili scored 22 points and grabbed nine rebounds.

The Gold will play their next five games at home, Wednesday the play the Cruise again at the DeltaPlex at 7 p.m..