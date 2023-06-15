Five lead the way at six under after first round of Meijer LPGA Classic

BELMONT, Mich. — Defending champion Jennifer Kupcho shot 66 in the afternoon Thursday to join four others in the lead after the first round of the Meijer LPGA Classic.

Frida Kinhult, Ayaka Furue, Cheyenne Knight and Lindsey Weaver-Wright also share the lead with opening round 66's.

5 players share the lead after day one at the Meijer Classic

Knight was bogey free in carding her best round in nine tries at Blythefield.

Knight has missed the cut at the Meijer twice including last year, her best finish came in 2021 when she tied for 45th.

"I'm just playing a lot better than I have in years past and on this golf course int he past I've made a few mistakes off the tee," Knight said. "Hitting it in the bunker on the par fives and can't really do that. I would say I kind of know where to miss it on the golf course now and know where you can play from, but overall just hitting the ball a little bit better."

Weaver-Wright overcame a couple bogey's thanks to holing a long putt for eagle at the eighth hole, her 17th of the day.

"I have always liked coming to this gold course, I think it suits my game decently," Weaver-Wright said. "I know if you just hit some greens, give yourself good approaches, I like the greens so I feel confident in my putting this week. They are a little firmer than they have been in the past, not as soft."