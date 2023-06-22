Watch Now
Former Lion has lofty expectations for the 2023 NFL season

Lomas Brown expects a division title for Detroit
Posted at 10:15 PM, Jun 21, 2023
COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. — Former Detroit Lions great Lomas Brown was at the West Michigan Whitecaps game on Wednesday posing for pictures and signing autographs.

Brown is now the Lions radio analyst.

He was a pro bowl tackle on the 1991 team that was the last to win a playoff game.

He thinks that will be changing this season.

"I expect us to win the division, I really do," Brown stated. "I think that is the first step in us going to where we need to be at and if you win the division, you get a home playoff game. I don't think you can ask for anything better than that and we know it's been since 1991 since we won a playoff game here so we are dying to get that behind us right there."

