Former Lion has lofty expectations for the 2023 NFL season

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. — Former Detroit Lions great Lomas Brown was at the West Michigan Whitecaps game on Wednesday posing for pictures and signing autographs.

Lomas Brown has big expectations for Lions

Brown is now the Lions radio analyst.

He was a pro bowl tackle on the 1991 team that was the last to win a playoff game.

He thinks that will be changing this season.

"I expect us to win the division, I really do," Brown stated. "I think that is the first step in us going to where we need to be at and if you win the division, you get a home playoff game. I don't think you can ask for anything better than that and we know it's been since 1991 since we won a playoff game here so we are dying to get that behind us right there."