Food drives Meijer LPGA Classic to ninth tournament

ROCKFORD, Mich. — Eight times since 2015, thousands of people have flocked to Blythefield Country Club to watch the best female golfers in the world compete.

Because of the tournament's continued popularity, Meijer was able to make another sizable donation Wednesday to one of the food pantries it helps.

"Today we've donated ten thousand pounds of food to North Kent Connect," Meijer President and CEO Rick Kies said. "It just means the world to us knowing the need that's out there in our communities and how much food insecurity is effecting so many people. This donation is going to provide real meals for the community that is going to make a difference."

The donation will provide 82 hundred meals for people that really need it.

"One young mother, who had not been to North Kent Connect in more than a year, has a daughter with health problems and must follow a specific diet," North Kent Connect Executive Director Claire Guisfredi said. "She came back to North Kent Connect recently to use our pantry and is relieved to be able to choose healthy, high-quality food that she couldn't otherwise afford."

This golf tournament really is all about food.

Not just the food provided to those in need, but the food that is available at the course.

It started with the Grand Taste, last year J. Brewers was added and this year they are adding Frederick's which will be attached to J. Brewers along the fourth hole.

"It is going to have all sorts of wonderful food menu items curated by our Meijer chefs," Tournament Director Cathy Cooper said. "We will include seafood, fish, desserts, charcuterie, you name it. Really wonderful place, great viewing and I think fans will love it."

$8.5 million has been raised for Simply Give since the tournament inception.

No exact goal set for Meijer for this year's tournament, but it will be a lot more as it always is, especially when you consider the strenght of the field.

21 of the top 25 players in the world, including all three that were in the playoff a year ago, Leona McGuire, Nelly Korda and defending champion Jennfier Kupcho.

The tournament takes place June 15th through the 18th.