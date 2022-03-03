Evan Shotko to compete at Montgomery Motor Speedway

Shotko to compete at Montgomery Motor Speedway

Evan Shotko is heading south this week.

The 18-year-old Coopersville native is racing in the Alabama 200 at Montgomery Motor Speedway on Saturday night for the fist time in his career.

There will be more than 35 drivers from all across the country to compete in one of the most prestigious Pro Late Model races in the United States.

"When you go to a track for the first time," Shotko said, "you have to learn a groove and stuff, the first half of the day is just getting yourself dialed in and tuned into the race track. The southern guys get a lot of credit but what a lot of people don't understand is when they come up to race with us Michiganders they usually don't do very well but when we go down there, normally we can compete pretty well and we can hold our own, maybe even win some of them, it's a steep goal but we don't go to finish second."

Shotko finished second in the Super Late Model Series points standings last year at Berlin.