Erik Jones wins Money in the Bank 150

MARNE, Mich. — After a seven year dry spell, Erik Jones earned a win at Berlin Raceway on Wednesday night. The Byron, MI native won the Money in the Bank 150.

Jones took an early lead in the race and kept it for the first 25 laps. He was followed by Lee VanDyk, Austin Hull and Chase Burda.

After lap 30, Kyle Crump took the lead. Burda moved into second and pushed Jones into third. Crump led for the majority of the race until a caution flag came out at lap 120.

Crump and Jones were the front runners after that yellow flag and instantly Jones took the lead back. He held it for the final 30 laps to win his first Money in the Bank race.

"This is sorta a different race, I think more challenging in some ways than the 250. It's sorta a lot harder of a race. You're just going a lot faster the whole time. You're not really saving a lot. But a very cool day. A lot of good buddies on this car helping me out. And the first win as a car owner which is special. That means a lot to me too. Awesome day though. Like I said, haven't won here in a long time. Six or seven years now so it feels good to finally get around here it feels like and it's a good day," said Jones.

Jones recently became the owner of his own car. Something that he's wanted to do for a long time and that he said used to be the norm when he first started racing.

Portage native Carson Hocevar was also on the track tonight. He was back at Berlin after making his NASCAR debut on Sunday in the Enjoy Illinois 300.

Car troubles struck again for him. Ending the race for him around lap 120.