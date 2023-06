COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. — The Whitecaps made two errors in the top if the third inning allowing two unearned runs in a 2-1 loss to Great Lakes on Tuesday at LMCU Ballpark.

Errors doom Whitecaps in loss to Loons

Brady Allen drove in West Michigan's only run in the first inning with an RBI double.

Allen was the Midwest Leagues player of the week last week.

The same two teams will continue their series at LMCU Ballpark on Wednesday at 6:35 p.m..