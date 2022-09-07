Danny Serretti looks to stay hot with Whitecaps

Serretti looks to stay hot in high A

The Tigers' sixth round draft pick this season, Danny Serretti, has joined the West Michigan Whitecaps.

The shortstop hit .375 with a pair of home runs in 11 games at Lakeland before his promotion.

"I've just been focusing on each and every pitch trying to control what I can control," Serretti said. "I'm not trying to get to caught up in numbers or anything. Just trying to take it at-bat by at-bat. Whatever happens, happens."

Serretti walked 14 times in 46 plate appearances (30%) and has already walked four times in 28 plate appearances (14%) in six games with West Michigan.

"There is more information here at this level," Serretti said. "That is always useful to have, but at the end of the day, it is still just baseball and really the only difference for me is transitioning from metal to wood, and I feel I've been doing a pretty good job of that."

Whitecaps 3, Looms 0

The Whitecaps beat the Great Lakes Loons 3-0 on Tuesday and are now within one game of first place Lake County with five games to play.