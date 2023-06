COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. — Josh Crouch had two of the Whitecaps' four hits and drove in all four of the team's run in a 9-4 loss to Great Lakes.

Josh Crouch's big night not enough in Whitecaps loss

The loss is the 13th in 17 games for West Michigan, which finishes the first of the season at 32-33.

The second half begins on Friday at the Whitecaps host the Loons at 6:35 p.m.