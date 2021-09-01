Buchberger living out a dream in pro baseball

Buchberger living out dream in pro baseball

Despite growing up less than hour away, Montgaue native Jacob Bucherberger had never played baseball at LMCU Ballpark.

“Driving up here and noticing everything and being like wow, I get to go to Whitecaps and play in a game," Buchberger said. "It was just kind of cool. A lot of memories as a kid running up and down that hill over there.”

Several friends and family are planning to make it out to see Buchberger this week as he plays against the Whitecpas for the Peoria Chiefs.

“A lot of people are coming, a lot of people are super excited for me, it is a surreal feeling, it is really cool, it’s a blessing," Buchberger said. "To be able to wake up everyday knowing that you get to play the sport you love as a job, can’t really get anything better than this.”

FOX 17 Jacob Buchberger

Buchberger is adjusting to high A baseball after playing most of the season at low A Palm Beach in the St. Louis Cardinals organization.

“The biggest thing is the pitching, they throw more strikes," Buchberger said about high A pitchers. "I drove 18 hours so that was kind of hard, it has been a lot of fun, the guys welcomed me in with open arms, it has been a cool atmosphere.”

Buchberger earned his promotion hitting .308 with an OPS of .810 at low A Palm Beach.

“I was just seeing the ball well, I was letting the game come to me, did’t try to press too much," Buchberger said. "I know the first week you always want to show that you belong and I kind of pressed here and there so I just relax, let the game come to me, and just play the sport I love.”

FOX 17 Jacob Buchberger

He’s started a little slow with the Chiefs, but it’s a small sample size and Buchberger is having a blast playing professional baseball.

“Everything is really good, everything is perfect, I couldn’t imagine anything else.”