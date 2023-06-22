Brady Allen is off to a great start in the Tigers organization

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. — The Tigers made a minor league trade with the Marlins in May and so far it is getting positive results.

Brady Allen excelling since trade to Tigers

Detroit sent 31-year-old triple A outfielder Johnathan Davis to the Miami in exchange for former fifth round pick in 2021 Brady Allen.

Since joining the Whitecaps in late May, Allen has been hitting.

He was named the Midwest League player of the week after hitting three home runs and driving in nine in six games last week at Lake County.

"We really focus on getting our pitch and not missing it," Allen said about what has led to his success since the trade. "When you really start to that it all starts to make sense and stuff like that and recently I have just been doing it and it has just been working out. All of the support from coaches and teammates has been great. I'm just going to keep putting good days together and trying to get moved up, I think that is everyone's goal."

Allen is hitting .267 in 22 games with West Michigan with a .380 on base percentage and .533 slugging percentage.

"We are super excited about the way he plays the game,"Whitecaps manager Brayan Pena said. "Super excited about the way he is swinging the bat and his defense has been a plus. Our organization is very happy, we are super excited about his future with us nd hopefully can continue to do what he does."

Melton shines in Whitecaps loss Loons

West Michigan did lose to Great Lakes at home on Tuesday, 8-3.