Boyd, Cabrera power the Tigers to Opening Day win

DETROIT, Mich. — Starting pitcher Matthew Boyd threw five and two thirds scoreless innings as the Tigers beat the Indians 3-2 on Opening Day at Comerica Park.

Miguel Cabrera launched his 350th career home run in a Tigers uniform in the bottom of the 1st inning, a 2-run shot off reigning American League Cy Young Award winner Shane Bieber.

Jacoby Jones added an RBI double in the 2nd inning to give Detroit a 3-0 lead.

Relievers Jose Cisnero and Daniel Norris kept Cleveland off the board through the eighth inning.

Gregory Soto worked the final frame and allowed a two-run home run to Roberto Perez before getting the final out for the save.

The teams will have Friday off before playing game two of their three game series on Saturday afternoon at Comerica Park.