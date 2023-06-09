Bigbie extends hitting streak as Whitecaps fall to Timber Rattlers

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. — Justice Bigbie drove in the Whitecaps lone run while extending his hitting streak to seven games in a 4-1 loss to Wisconsin.

Whitecaps drop 6th straight game

Bigbie has driven in seven runs during his hitting streak and is second in the Midwest League with a .341 batting average.

Willander Moreno started and tossed four scoreless innings before being puller after 46 pitches.

Brewers fourth ranked prospect Jacob Misiorowski started and allowed just one hit in five and a third innings while striking out seven.

West Michigan has now lost six games in a row.