Big names in racing arrive at Berlin for Money in the Bank

Big names in racing arrive at Berlin

Several big names in racing have arrived at Berlin Raceway ahead of Wednesday's Money in the Bank Race.

William Byron is one of the headliners, he's won two NASCAR Cup Series races this season, but has never raced at Berlin, so Tuesday's practice is crucial for him.

"It's going to be a lot of learning today," Byron said. "I feel like its going to be understanding the different characteristics of the track and had Brian Campbell drive me around so hopefully that will helps me a lot kind of get a general idea of what I need to look for so looking forward to it for sure."

Erik Jones has five top 5 finishes this season in the NASCAR Cup Series and the Michigan native has three wins at Berlin's 7/16 oval.

"It's a tough place," Jones said "I tell people all the time this is one of the toughest tracks you go to, but one of the most fun too. If you can get your car driving well and get comfortable around here, it's a really racy place. I like how it wears out tires, I like how it races when it gets late in a run and you can really move around and do some different stuff."

Ty Majeski has six top 10's in the NASCAR Camping World Truck series and is know as one of the top short track drivers in the country.

"We don't show up anywhere and not think we have a chance to win," Majeski said. "But this is a tough track, it's abrasive, the surface is very different from what we're accustomed to, so it's a new challenge but we're excited to be here."

Defending champ and Portage native Carson Hocevar withdrew on Tuesday after being injured in a wreck Saturday in the truck race, Derek Griffith will drive his 71 car.

Qualifying is set for 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday with race starting at 6:30 p.m. weather permitting.