Berlin driver snaps 17-year winless drought with back-to-back wins

MARNE, Mich. — Tim Greene has been racing at Berlin Raceway for a long time.

But the Walker resident hadn't won a feature race since 2006.

"We struggled and struggled and finally got stuff figured out," Greene said. "I think we are going to be a top contender for most of the year."

That was until May 13th when he brought home the checkered flag.

"It felt really good," Greene said. "We spent so much time on this thing. Time after time we kept working on it, trying to figure it out and it felt really good for the whole team it actually felt good for."

Tim Greene Tim Greene wins at Berlin Raceway

Snapping a 17-year streak without a win is incredible, but some could call it a fluke, that theory was blown out of the water at the very next race. Greene won again!

"That was pretty awesome," Greene said. "We knew we got the car to do it after that and we just went out and did it again. I think it was super-fast both weeks and it was fast the next week, but we came up short that week."

Greene used to drive Supe Late Models but made the switch to Limited Late Models three years ago. It's been a long road to get to this point.

"A lot of hard work and dedication," Green said. "Actually, Evan Szotko was big on our team, has done a lot of work on this car helping us out and just work, work, work. The harder we work in the garage the more we win at the track."

It has been a year full of consistent results for the 21 machine.

Tim Greene Tim Greene drives the 21 car at Berlin

In 14 races, they have nine top five finishes with a pair of seconds and a third to go with those two wins.

"It feels really good," Greene said. "I love it and going to the track each week knowing that we can win and they know that we can win, it feels really good."

Greene currently sits fourth in points with just six races left in the season.

"Hopefully win every race from here on out, but you never know," Greene said about his hopes for the stretch run. "It is hard competition in that class. If we can consistently finish up in the top three, maybe even win a few more races, that would be great."

The Limited Late Models run on Friday night this week with the Supermodifieds in town.