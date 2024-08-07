Portage native Carson Hocevar looks to win first ever Battle at Berlin

(WXMI) — The Battle at Berlin is less than 24 hours away, 250 laps at one of the best short tracks in the country. It's a stacked field once again with last years winner and Money in the Bank winner Bubba Pollard.

Portage native Carson Hocevar will be back at his home track on Wednesday. He is looking for his first win at the Battle at Berlin.

"We'll see if I make the (right) adjustments this time. To be as close as we were in the spring, I haven't run a late model all year, so 4th for me on paper probably isn't what I want but I was really proud of our effort," Hocevar said.

Gates open at 1 pm and the main race begins at 5:30 pm. We will be live at 5 and 6 pm with pre-race coverage and highlights at 10 pm on Wednesday. Tickets are still available for purchase.

