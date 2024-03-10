Portage native Carson Hocevar finishes 15th in the NASCAR Cup Series at Phoenix

(WXMI) — Portage native Carson Hocevar finished 15th in the NASCAR Cup Series at Phoenix Raceway. Hocevar started in the top 10 for the second time this season. The driver of the No. 77 car is in his first year as a full-time racer in the NASCAR Cup Series. He also finished 15th last week in Las Vegas.

Hocevar raced for the first time in the Daytona 500 in February but lasted just six laps before he got caught up in a crash. He finished 19th in Atlanta a week later. In the four races this year Hocevar has finished 40th, 19th, 15th and 15th.

The NASCAR Cup Series will be in Michigan on Sunday, August 18th for the Firekeepers 400 at Michigan International Speedway.