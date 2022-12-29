Polin's Hat trick secures GLI Championship for WMU

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — After beating Michigan Tech on Tuesday, Western Michigan beat Ferris State 8-2 to win their 4th GLI championship in six years.

It was thanks in large part to Jason Polin who earned a hat trick. It was his 5th of the season and he scored six goals in the last two days. The most out of any player to play in the GLI.

Chad Hillebrand scored the first goal of the game in the first period followed by a goal from Kaleb Ergang for the Bulldogs and Polin's first goal of the night.

Western kicked off the second period with a pair of goals from Polin making it 3-1 WMU. That was followed up by two more Bronco goals by Luke Grainger and Aidan Fulp. Mitch Deelstra ended the second with a goal for Ferris.

The Broncos scored twice more in the third period to seal the deal for the championship win.

The 18th ranked Western team is now 12-9-1. They'll travel to North Dakota for a pair of games starting January 13th in Grand Forks.