Pivotal Game 3 Friday night for the Grand Rapids Griffins

(WXMI) — The Grand Rapids Griffins have a pivotal Game 3 Friday night in a best-of-five series against the Rockford IceHogs.

The Griffins won Game 1 in overtime and had a 1-0 lead in Game 2. Rockford came back to score five unanswered goals in Game 2 to win it 5-1.

"The playoffs are hard and we talked about every game getting harder. That's the lesson right there. We thought tonight (Game 2) was hard, wait until Game 3. They are going to want to strike against us and go home with a lead," Griffins head coach Dan Watson said.

The puck drop is set for 7 p.m. Friday night at Van Andel Arena. You can catch the highlights and post-game reaction Friday night on FOX 17 News at 10.