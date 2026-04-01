Pistons clinch first division title in 18 years with win over Raptors

DETROIT (AP) — Jalen Duren had 31 points and nine rebounds as the Detroit Pistons defeated the Toronto Raptors 127-116 to clinch the Central Division title on Tuesday night.

Duren is averaging 23.4 points and 10.5 rebounds in seven games since Cade Cunningham sustained a lung injury on March 17 in 130-117 win over Washington. The Pistons are 6-2 without their star, including a 114-110 overtime loss in Oklahoma City on Monday - a game Duren sat out.

Daniss Jenkins scored 21 for the Pistons, who have won seven of nine, and Duncan Robinson added 19 points. Detroit won its first division title since 2007-08.

RJ Barrett had 24 points for Toronto, who had won six of nine, including a 119-108 home win over the Pistons on March 15. Brandon Ingram added 22 points.

Toronto missed its first 10 shots, but was able to get back into the game with defense and rebounding. The Raptors turned 13 Detroit turnovers into 23 points and pulled down nine offensive rebounds.

On one possession late in the first quarter, Collin Murray-Boyles pulled down five straight offensive rebounds before RJ Barrett hit a 3-pointer on the sixth shot.

Detroit needed a buzzer-beating 3-pointer from Jenkins to lead 59-54 at the half. The Pistons opened the third quarter with a 27-12 run to go ahead 86-66 and led 100-81 going into the fourth.

Duren had 10 of Detroit's 41 points in the quarter, with Jenkins and Robinson each scoring eight. The Pistons shot 70% (14 of 20).

Pistons coach J.B. Bickerstaff rested his starters for most of the fourth quarter.

Up next

Raptors: Host Sacramento on Wednesday.

Pistons: Host Minnesota on Thursday.

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