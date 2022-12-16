Watch Now
Pistons’ Cade Cunningham has season-ending shin surgery

Cade Cunningham Mavericks Pistons Basketball
(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Carlos Osorio/AP
Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham, in street clothes, sits with his team during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Dallas Mavericks, Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
Posted at 6:47 PM, Dec 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-16 18:47:26-05

DETROIT (AP) — Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham had season-ending surgery on his left shin Friday.

Cunningham, the No. 1 pick overall in 2021, is expected to be cleared for basketball activities in the offseason.

The 6-foot-6 guard averaged 19.9 points and six assists in 12 games this year, making his final appearance on Nov. 9 in a loss at Boston.

He voted to the NBA All-Rookie team last season after averaging 17.4 points, 5.6 assists and 5.5 rebounds.

The Pistons have been among the worst teams in the league this season, potentially putting them in a position to draft 7-foot-4 French phenomenon Victor Wembanyama in June.

The Pistons said during a workout Thursday as part of his end-stage rehab for return to play, forward Isaiah Livers re-aggravated the joint in his right shoulder during contact and live play.

Livers, who averages 5.8 points, will continue rehabilitation and be re-evaluated in 2-to-3 weeks by team medical staff.

