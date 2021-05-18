Patriot Golf Days happening Memorial Day weekend for fist time

(FOX 17) — The Patriot Golf Days will take place over Memorial Day weekend for the first time ever this year.

Patriot Golf Days is a partnership between Folds of Honor and the PGA of America and raises money for both veterans and their dependents.

This will be the 15th time that the Patriot Golf Days has taken place, it has provided over 10,000 scholarships worth about $50 million to service members of disabled or fallen service members.

A list of participating courses can be found by clicking here.