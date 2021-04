GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Griffins will not play a pair of weekend games as scheduled, as the team goes under the AHL's COVID-19 protocol.

The team announced the postponements Friday. No make-up dates for the April 9 game against the Cleveland Monsters or the April 10 game with the Rockford IceHogs has been announced.

Tickets for the April 10 home game will be honored for the re-scheduled game.

Ticket holders can request an update, or a refund through the Griffins website.

