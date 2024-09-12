Watch Now
Pac-12 to add Boise St., Fresno St., San Diego St., Colorado St. in 2026, poaching Mountain West

Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty warms up before an NCAA college football game against Oregon, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/Lydia Ely)
AP — The Pac-12 is adding Boise State, Colorado State, Fresno State and San Diego State, starting in 2026, to join Oregon State and Washington State in a rebuilt Conference of Champions.

The additions will rob the Mountain West of four of its more prominent schools and successful football programs, most notably Boise State, and still leave the Pac-12 two schools short of the eight they need to have in place by NCAA rule in two years.

The Pac-12 and the departing schools will likely be on the hook for about $110 million in exit fees and penalties to the Mountain West.

