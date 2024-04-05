Watch Now
Opening Day in Detroit: Tigers improve to 6-1 with win over A’s

Posted at 3:50 PM, Apr 05, 2024
DETROIT, Mich. — Friday marked Opening Day for the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park — something many Michiganders consider a holiday.

The Tigers hosted the Oakland Athletics Friday afternoon after an impressive 5-1 start to the season.

The A’s, on the other hand, began their season at 1-6.

Friday’s game got off to a slow start until Matt Vierling homered to left in the fourth inning to get the Tigers on the board 1-0.

Then, Spencer Torkelson doubled to left, bringing in Andy Ibáñez.

Still in the fourth, Riley Greene singled to left allowing Torkelson to score – giving the Tigs the 3-0 lead.

Tarik Skubal had a day on the mound, finishing with one out in the sixth inning. In total, Skubal gave up only four hits, including two home runs and two walks, and struck out nine batters.

Jumping to the bottom of the eighth inning, when the Tigs and A’s were tied 4-4, Gio Urshela doubled to right to score Torkelson and give Detroit the 5-4 edge.

Final: 5-4 Tigers

