One-on-one with Lions legend Herman Moore

(WXMI) — Four-time NFL Pro-Bowler and former Detroit Lions great, Herman Moore is now working with seven-time Pro-Bowler and his former teammate, Lomas Brown on some YouTube content recently.

"We're doing a little bit of that," Moore smiled, "we've had an opportunity to work together over the years, and we thought that now that people are doing a lot more things virtually we thought it'd be a great opportunity for us to start to give our voices to what we think about sports."

Moore has talked about his excitement level after the hiring of Brad Holmes and head coach Dan Campbell and now, with the NFL Draft complete, he says the plan was clear.

"The Lions had a definite game plan which was great," Moore added, "the fact that they could go in and get some linemen, it's going to be important. They need some protection I think they really want to make a commitment to the running game, but also you bring in a new quarterback so you got to have pass protection and you have to have confidence there. However, you got to be able to get the ball to your offensive players and also get people off the field, so that was a good mix [of picks]. I thought they used some of the picks later in the draft in the fourth round, and back really well."

Paul Sancya/AP Herman Moore, former Detroit Lions wide receiver, appears during an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks in Detroit, Sunday, Oct. 28, 2018. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

As for changes Moore has seen in the NFL over the past two decades since his playing days, don't mention the speed aspect.

"You know, Deion Sanders will have a problem with saying there is more speed these days," he laughed, "you know he was a fast guy. They had less technology [back then], and they didn't have the shoes and all the other gear and they've not wearing these big shoulder pads and all that stuff so listen, things have changed with the rules, things have changed. I think in terms of how you manage football games, you don't see teams that are making a commitment to say listen I we're going to run the ball, no matter what and even if you try and stop us we're going to keep trying to run the ball. I know where I see the speed happening and players getting faster is the interior linemen."

DUANE BURLESON/AP Detroit Lions wide receiver Herman Moore celebrates his first touchdown of the season with fans during the third quarter against the Green Bay Packers in Pontiac, Mich., Sunday, Oct. 8, 2000. Moore made a 30-yard reception for the touchdown in the Lions' 31-24 win over the Packers. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)

The total win amount for the Detroit Lions this fall currently sits at around four and while Moore joked he always predicts an 8-8 record, this year may be a bit different.

"This is going to be one of those years because they've lost so many pieces and they have so many needs," Moore said on season expectations.

"It's not that you ever want to go into a season underwhelmed or lacking optimism, but I think you have to be realistic and say, if this team is not about being competitive is about, can they develop players to be able to compete in the years to come? That's going to be the success I see what the Detroit Lions beyond the wins and losses this year."

As for his personal career, Moore wasn't shy about talking about not being in the Pro Football Hall of Fame, something he believes should change.

"I 100-percent think I should be in the Hall of Fame," he added.

Moore continues to do a lot in the community through the Herman Moore Tackle Life Foundation.