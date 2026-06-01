Official FIFA World Cup watch party set for Grand Rapids on June 11

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — We have turned the calendar to June, meaning the 2026 FIFA World Cup is just days from kicking off.

You can catch the action from stadiums across North America by watching FOX 17, starting with the first matches on June 11. The first match of this year's World Cup pits Mexico versus South Africa. The Mexican Consulate of Detroit designated Grand Rapids as the only site of a sanctioned watch party for the match in all of West Michigan.

The Zapopan Sister City Committee and Mexican Heritage Association of West Michigan partnered to host the party at Studio Park Piazza from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. Kickoff for the match is scheduled at 3 p.m. The watch party will be free to attend.

Along with watching the soccer match, fans can enjoy food trucks, drinks, family-friendly activities, and autograph session with Manuel Vidiro, a retired Mexican national team midfielder from the 1990s.

"Organizing this event reflects exactly what the Grand Rapids business community does best: bringing the right partners to the table to create something larger than any one of us could build alone,” said Omar Cuevas, Chair of the Zapopan Sister City Committee. “This event puts dollars in the hands of local business owners by celebrating a sport that crosses cultures and continents. And at the end of the day, what is better than family, friends, food, and fútbol!"

World Cup 2026 Countdown World Cup 2026 Countdown to Kickoff 000 Days 00 Hours 00 Minutes 00 Seconds First Match: Thursday, June 11, 2026

FOX 17 is your home for coverage of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, right up through the World Cup final on July 19.

Here's a list of the matches you can watch on FOX 17:

Group Stage:

June 11

Group A: Mexico vs. South Africa – Mexico City Stadium (3 p.m. ET, FOX)

June 12

Group B: Canada vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina – Toronto Stadium (3 p.m. ET, FOX)

Group D: USA vs. Paraguay – Los Angeles Stadium in Inglewood, California (9 p.m. ET, FOX)

June 13

Group B: Qatar vs. Switzerland — San Francisco Bay Stadium in Santa Clara, California (3 p.m. ET, FOX)

Group D: Australia vs. Türkiye — BC Place in Vancouver, Canada (12 a.m. ET, FOX)

June 14

Group E: Germany vs. Curaçao - Houston Stadium (1 p.m. ET, FOX)

Group F: Netherlands vs. Japan — Dallas Stadium in Arlington, Texas (4 p.m. ET, FOX)

June 15

Group H: Spain vs. Cape Verde - Atlanta Stadium (12 p.m. ET, FOX)

Group G: Belgium vs. Egypt — Seattle Stadium (3 p.m. ET, FOX)

June 16

Group I: France vs. Senegal — New York New Jersey Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey (3 p.m. ET, FOX)

Group I: Norway vs. Iraq — Boston Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts (6 p.m. ET, FOX)

Group J: Argentina vs. Algeria — Kansas City Stadium (9 p.m. ET, FOX)

June 17

Group K: Portugal vs. DR Congo — Houston Stadium (1 p.m. ET, FOX)

Group L: England vs. Croatia — Dallas Stadium in Arlington, Texas (4 p.m. ET, FOX)

June 18

Group A: South Africa vs. Czechia — Atlanta Stadium (12 p.m. ET, FOX)

Group B: Switzerland vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina — Los Angeles Stadium in Inglewood, California (3 p.m. ET, FOX)

Group A: Mexico vs. South Korea – Guadalajara Stadium in Zapopan, Mexico (9 p.m. ET, FOX)

June 19

Group D: USA vs. Australia – Seattle Stadium (3 p.m. ET, FOX)

Group C: Scotland vs. Morocco — Boston Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts (3 p.m. ET, FOX)

Group C: Brazil vs. Haiti — Philadelphia Stadium (9 p.m. ET, FOX)

June 20

Group F: Netherlands vs. Poland — Houston Stadium (1 p.m. ET, FOX)

Group E: Germany vs. Ivory Coast — Toronto Stadium (4 p.m. ET, FOX)

June 21

Group H: Spain vs. Saudi Arabia — Atlanta Stadium (12 p.m ET, FOX)

June 22

Group J: Argentina vs. Austria — Dallas Stadium in Arlington, Texas (1 p.m. ET, FOX)

Group I: France vs. Iraq — Philadelphia Stadium (5 p.m. ET, FOX)

Group I: Norway vs. Senegal — New York New Jersey Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey (8 p.m. ET, FOX)

June 23

Group K: Portugal vs. Uzbekistan — Houston Stadium (1 p.m. ET, FOX)

Group L: England vs. Ghana — Boston Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts (4 p.m. ET, FOX)

Group L: Panama vs. Croatia — Toronto Stadium (7 p.m. ET, FOX)

June 24

Group B: Canada vs. Switzerland — BC Place in Vancouver, Canada (3 p.m. ET, FOX)

Group C: Scotland vs. Brazil — Miami Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida (6 p.m. ET, FOX)

Group A: Mexico vs. Czechia — Mexico City Stadium (9 p.m. ET, FOX)

June 25

Group E: Ecuador vs. Germany — New York New Jersey Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey (4 p.m. ET, FOX)

Group F: Tunisia vs. Netherlands — Kansas City Stadium (7 p.m. ET, FOX)

Group D: USA vs. Türkiye – Los Angeles Stadium in Inglewood, California (10 p.m. ET, FOX)

June 26

Group I: Norway vs. France — Boston Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts (3 p.m. ET, FOX)

Group H: Uruguay vs. Spain — Guadalajara Stadium in Zapopan, Mexico (8 p.m. ET, FOX)

Group G: New Zealand vs. Belgium — BC Place in Vancouver, Canada (11 p.m. ET, FOX)

June 27

Group L: Panama vs. England —New York New Jersey Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey (5 p.m. ET, FOX)

Group K: Colombia vs. Portugal — Miami Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida (7:30 p.m. ET, FOX)

Group J: Jordan vs. Argentina — Dallas Stadium in Arlington, Texas (10 p.m. ET, FOX)

Round of 32

June 28

Group A Second-Place vs. Group B Second-Place — Los Angeles Stadium in Inglewood, California (3 p.m. ET, FOX)

June 29

Group C Winner vs. Group F Second Place — Houston Stadium (1 p.m. ET, FOX)

Group E Winner vs. Group A/B/C/D/F Third Place — Boston Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts (4:30 p.m. ET, FOX)

Group F Winner vs Group C Second Place — Monterrey Stadium in Guadalupe, Mexico (9:00 p.m. ET, FOX)

June 30

Group E Second Place vs. Group I Second Place — Dallas Stadium in Arlington, Texas (1 p.m. ET, FOX)

Group I Winner vs Group C/D/F/G/H Third Place — New York New Jersey Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey (5 p.m. ET, FOX)

Group A Winner vs Group C/E/F/H/I Third Place — Mexico City Stadium (9 p.m. ET, FOX)

July 1

Group L Winner vs. Group E/H/I/J/K Third Place — Atlanta Stadium (12 p.m. ET, FOX)

Group D Winner vs. Group B/E/F/I/J Third Place — San Francisco Bay Stadium in Santa Clara, California (8 p.m. ET, FOX)

July 2

Group H Winner vs. Group J Second Place — Los Angeles Stadium in Inglewood, California (3 p.m. ET, FOX)

Group K Second Place vs. Group L Second Place — Toronto Stadium (7 p.m. ET, FOX)

July 3

Group D Second Place vs. Group G Second Place — Dallas Stadium in Arlington, Texas (2 p.m. ET, FOX)

Group J Winner vs. Group H Second Place — Miami Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida (6 p.m. ET, FOX)

Group K Winner vs. D/E/I/J/L Third Place – Kansas City Stadium (9:30 p.m. ET, FOX)

Round of 16

July 4

TBD vs. TBD – Houston Stadium (1 p.m. ET, FOX)

TBD vs. TBD – Philadelphia Stadium (5 p.m. ET, FOX)

July 5

TBD vs. TBD – New York New Jersey Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey (4 p.m. ET, FOX)

TBD vs. TBD — Mexico City Stadium (8 p.m. ET, FOX)

July 6

TBD vs. TBD – Dallas Stadium in Arlington, Texas (3 p.m. ET, FOX)

TBD vs. TBD – Seattle Stadium (8 p.m. ET, FOX)

July 7

TBD vs. TBD – Atlanta Stadium (12 p.m. ET, FOX)

TBD vs. TBD – BC Place in Vancouver, Canada (4 p.m. ET, FOX)

Quarterfinals

July 9

TBD vs. TBD – Boston Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts (4 p.m. ET, FOX)

July 10

TBD vs. TBD – Los Angeles Stadium in Inglewood, California (3 p.m. ET, FOX)

July 11

TBD vs. TBD – Miami Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida (5 p.m. ET, FOX)

TBD vs. TBD – Kansas City Stadium (9 p.m. ET, FOX)

Semifinals

July 14

TBD vs. TBD – Dallas Stadium in Arlington, Texas (3 p.m. ET, FOX)

July 15

TBD vs. TBD – Atlanta Stadium (3 p.m. ET, FOX)

Third-place match

July 18

TBD vs. TBD — Miami Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida (5 p.m. ET, FOX)

World Cup final

July 19

TBD vs. TBD — New York New Jersey Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey (3 p.m. ET, FOX)

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