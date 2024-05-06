Obi Ezeh, GR Catholic Central alum and U of M linebacker, dies at 36

Obi Ezeh, a former linebacker at Grand Rapids Catholic Central and University of Michigan, died at 36, the university announced.

According to the school, Ezeh came to Ann Arbor having graduated from Grand Rapids Catholic Central in 2006. In High School he helped pin-down an 11-2 record, setting the school's career rushing-yard record, and was named the 12th-best player in the state and 51st-best running back in the nation by Rivals.com.

Ezeh was also a member of the State Champion rugby team 2003-06.

University of Michigan

He graduated from the University of Michigan in 2010, having started 38 games at inside linebacker and earning just shy of 300 tackles.

The university's stats on Ezeh show he was known for his intensity and hard work both on the field and in the locker room, being a 2009 Butkiss Award Semifinalist and Roger Zatkoff Awardee, having been named the team's top linebacker and shared the Sophomore Award, earning his 2nd varsity letter in 2008.

We are saddened to hear about the passing of former Wolverine linebacker Obi Ezeh. Our prayers go out to his family, friends and former teammates. May he rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/2yjDvvDXj4 — Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) May 5, 2024

Ezeh was enrolled in the U of M College of Literature, Science, and the Arts, majoring in sociology.