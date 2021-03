VALDOSTA, Georgia — It has been a long year-and-a-half for the Grand Valley football team as they anxiously await the start of the 2021 fall season.

However, the Lakers are now on the road in Georgia at fellow powerhouse, Valdosta State to scrimmage and practice with the Blaze.

Long-time Lowell head coach and Hall of Famer Noel Dean is now coaching in Georgia and made a special appearance as a FOX 17 sports reporter interviewing head coach Matt Mitchell during practice.