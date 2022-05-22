No Sunday red: Woods withdraws from PGA Championship

TULSA, Okla. — Tiger Woods withdrew from the PGA Championship Saturday, after a career-high 79 in the third round.

Tiger Woods has withdrawn after Round 3 from the 2022 PGA Championship. pic.twitter.com/I4TiYAgvoM — PGA Championship (@PGAChampionship) May 21, 2022

The four-time tournament champion made the cut after shooting 3-over across his first two rounds.

Saturday, he shot 9-over at Southern Hills, as he limped his way around the course.

After the round, Woods told reporters, “Well, I’m sore. I know that is for a fact.”

Woods has made the cut in both majors he’s played since he almost lost his leg in a car crash 15 months ago.

Going into Sunday's final round, Mito Pereira sits atop the leaderboard at 9-under.

