Tiger Woods has been released from the hospital after crashing his vehicle in California three weeks ago.

Woods made the announcement on social media this evening.

“Happy to report that I am back home and continuing my recovery,” Woods writes. “Thank you to the incredible surgeons, doctors, nurses and staff at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center and Cedars-Sinai Medical Center.”

