No. 5 Ferris State Notches Homecoming Victory With Win Over Roosevelt

BIG RAPIDS, Mich. — The nation's fifth-ranked Ferris State University football squad won its seventh consecutive homecoming game as the Bulldogs beat Roosevelt University 55-13 in Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (GLIAC) play on Saturday (Oct. 5) afternoon at Top Taggart Field.

The Bulldogs, who were playing in their 400th all-time league matchup, won the first-ever series' contest versus the Lakers to move to 4-1 overall this season.

Ferris 55, Roosevelt 13

Overall, FSU had 448 yards of total offense and limited Roosevelt to only 270 yards in winning its third home contest in as many tries this year. The Bulldogs notched 236 yards thru the air and 212 on the ground in a balanced attack.

Ferris State started the scoring late in the opening period when junior quarterback Trinidad Chambliss found tailback Kannon Katzer on a 65-yard scoring completion, giving FSU a 7-0 lead after one quarter.

The Bulldogs added an early second-period score as Chambliss reached the endzone on a 43-yard draw to make it 14-0 with 12:24 to go in the half.

However, the Lakers responded as Maurice Escudero capped off a 10-play, 54-yard drive with a 35-yard field goal. On the ensuing possession, Ferris State fumbled the ball and Dale Dambek recorded in the endzone for the Lakers, cutting the margin to 14-10 midway thru the frame.

The Bulldogs came back to take a 28-10 halftime lead, though, as Chambliss finished off a seven-play, 75-yard jaunt with a 17-yard scoring throw to senior slot receiver Emari O'Brien. That was followed soon after by Gyasi Mattison's 49-yard pick six interception return with less than two minutes to go in the half.

In the second half, the Bulldogs tacked on another score just over three minutes into the third period when Chambliss found Cam Underwood on a 14-yard scoring throw, making it a 35-10 game.

Escudero added a 30-yard field goal for Roosevelt following a short six-play, 33-yard drive, cutting the deficit to 35-13 midway thru the third.

The Bulldogs got the game's final three scores as tailback Zak Ahern first reached paydirt on a three-yard TD run with 2:22 remaining in the quarter before receiver Darian Kruja scored his first career touchdown via a two-yard scoring run with only 5:14 left in the game. That capped a 14-play, 95-yard march for FSU and the Bulldogs added a late one-yard scoring run to account for the final margin.

Ferris State finished the game seven-of-11 on third down and two-of-two on fourth down overall.

Offensively, Chambliss completed 18-of-30 passes for 224 yards and three scores while running for 43 yards on two carries and a touchdown. Katzer led FSU on the ground with 69 yards on eight tries. In the receiving game, he also caught four balls for 83 yards with Underwood adding three grabs for 55 yards.

On the defensive side, linebacker Sefa Saipaia paced the Bulldogs with 11 total tackles, including a pair of quarterback hurries. Michael Edwards notched eight stops and Mattison had six in addition to a tackle for loss and his 49-yard pick six return.

The Bulldogs will travel to Wayne State for their next league contest on Saturday, Oct. 12. Kickoff is set for 12 p.m. (ET) in the Motor City.

